Denpasar Voice – The Persebaya Surabaya coaching chair brought another surprise. Not even one season has Green Josep Gombau joined, Persebaya management actually reappointed Uston Nawawi as coach of the Bajul Ijo squad.

The announcement of the appointment of Uston Nawawi as coach of Persebaya Surabaya was made via the club’s official website on Saturday (28/20/2023).

“Persebaya appointed Uston Nawawi to lead the team starting this afternoon (28/10),” wrote Persebaya’s official website, quoted by Suara.denpasar.com.

Regarding the change of coaching chair, Persebaya management said that this was a decision taken after the 0-4 defeat against Persik Kediri.

As is known, previously Uston Nawawi was interim coach of Persebaya before Josep Gombau arrived. At that time, Uston’s performance was considered good because he was able to produce four wins and one draw from a total of five matches he led.

Meanwhile, regarding the latest decision made by Persebaya management, Bonek welcomed it with joy.

Reporting from the Persebaya fanbase Instagram account, @bonek.pedia, they expressed their support to Uston Nawawi.

In fact, quite a few of them hope that Uston Nawawi can return Persebaya Surabaya’s performance to the same as when he managed it.

“Great with Uston Persebaya exploded,” wrote @prsbsansaja

“Nk Uston, I hope that the distance between the players is good and that communication is good,” wrote @muhmmday7

“Good result,” wrote @romero_well_27

“Hopefully Persebaya will return to the win win path,” wrote @cakdhianrasyid

“Come on, coach, I’m sure I can coach @ustonawawi9,” wrote @aditya_sebuah

“It’s better for Uston to know Persebaya’s playing style, rather than just buying nonsense training,” wrote @marsanogomblo

So, what about the fate of Josep Gombau? Will you be fired? Until this writing was written, there was no official information from either the website or Instagram account from Persebaya regarding the fate of the Spanish coach.

However, some Bonek assume that in the future Josep Gombau will serve as Technical Director of Persebaya.

“Gombau technical director,” wrote @zahratsyaamelia.

For your information, after officially becoming a coach, Josep Gombau gave a bad note to Persebaya. It is noted that of the total of 5 matches he has led, the former coach of the Australian U-23 National Team has only managed to deliver 1 victory. (*/Ana AP)