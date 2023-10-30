Listening to music and the beeps of cars or the voices of others at the same time is possible with the bone conduction headphones that more and more athletes are in love with.

Sci-fi movies imagined supercomputers and flying cars, but we’re not there yet. Where our manufactured reality has surpassed science fiction is in consumer electronic devices such as the iPhone, smart watches or the tiny headphones that we use daily.

Even more surprising is that AirPods are bone conduction headphones that, although they are not something new, their popularity has increased exponentially in recent years and more and more consumers, after being encouraged to try them, recommend you .

What are bone conduction headphones How do these headphones work What type of consumer are they suitable for Which models are the best?

What are bone conduction headphones

Bone conduction headphones are a type of audio reproduction devices that work without using the conventional route of sound transmission through our external auditory canal and using, instead, the natural process for which our system is trained by which sound waves can travel through bone tissue, creating a unique listening experience.

What sets bone conduction headphones apart is their direct contact with the bones of the listener’s skull, usually near the temporal bone or jaw. This contact allows the mechanical vibrations produced by the headphones to be transmitted directly to the bones. As these vibrations travel through the bone tissue of the skull, they come into contact with the inner ear, particularly the cochlea or cochlea, which is the inner part of the ear that translates acoustic information (vibrations) into nerve impulses that our brain can interpret.

How these headphones work

Although it may seem strange, these headphones work in a similar way to conventional headphones. Headphones transform an electrical signal into vibrations that enter our ear canal through the ear and are transformed into electrical impulses as we have detailed above.

At the core of bone conduction headphones is a transducer element, usually a small piezoelectric component. When the smartphone or any other connected device generates an electrical audio signal, the transducer converts this signal into mechanical vibrations that end up reaching the cochlea just as happens with conventional headphones.

What type of consumer are they suitable for?

After all this technical literature, you will wonder if there is any advantage beyond reviewing ESO biology books; and if you have it. The most important is that you don’t need to have headphones in your earswhich prevents them from causing any kind of annoyance or discomfort over time, from falling out or from hurting you or causing a bad sensation if they are in-ear.

The second great advantage is that you will be able listen from two places at once. That is, two entrance doors to the shell of your ears: the ear and the skull, so you will hear with the same sharpness, clarity and volume everything that happens around you while you listen to the music or podcasts that the headphones are playing. . This, which not all consumers want, is especially useful for runners who need to hear cars and their beeps or, simply, people who carry out some type of activity in which they cannot or do not want to isolate themselves.

Which models are the best?

The truth is that these headphones are still a very niche market and the only brand that offers a good technical and acoustic experience is Shokz.

Shokz OpenRun Pro Shokz OpenRun Mini Shokz OpenSwim JBL Soundgear Sense Philips TAA6606

Shokz OpenRun Pro

Shokz OpenRun Pro

The Shokz OpenRun Pro are the best bone conduction headphones on the market, the AirPods of bones. For those who like the feeling, comfort and not blocking outside sound, these headphones are fantastic in terms of sound, especially the warmth and clarity of the mid frequencies, those of the voice and the guitars, their controls, quality of materials, extreme lightness and its IP67 certification.

Shokz OpenRun Mini

Shokz OpenRun Mini

One of the problems with this type of headphones is that they have to be very well adjusted to your head for them to sound good, since they need to be perched perfectly on your skull. Therefore, people with relatively small heads will prefer and should choose the Mini model of the Shokz OpenRun.

The quality, materials, sound, etc. It is very similar, although the battery, due to its size, is 8 hours instead of the 10 of the large model.

Shokz OpenSwim

Shokz OpenSwim

Something wonderful can be done with this type of headphones: swimming. Being bone conduction, you can listen to music even if you are submerged underwater thanks to its operation. Of course, the Bluetooth connection would not work in water, but Shokz has come up with a solution: make the headphones an MP3 player with 4 GB of memory to put the music you want.

JBL Soundgear Sense

They have just arrived in stores, and they may become one of the most popular models of this type of headphones as they are manufactured by a brand with such a long tradition in audio as JBL and for their hybrid attachment system that allows them to be used as if they were AIrPods or as if they were running headphones, as you need.

Up to 24 hours of autonomy and water resistant, for 150 euros, starting price, they are the only direct rival of the Shokz. Of course, like the rest of headphones of this type, they are not for everyone as we explain in our analysis.

Philips TAA6606

Philips TAA6606

These Philips headphones may be more comfortable for some users due to their fastening system that also serves as a headband at the back. They are IP67, have 9 hours of autonomy and are very light.

When it comes to bone conduction headphones, these factors are the most important, since the sound power and quality will depend on the fit on your skull and not so much on the vibrations of the headset itself.

