On the occasion of World Osteoporosis Day, SIOT reiterates the importance of early diagnosis for the treatment of osteoporosis

ROME – In our country, fragility fractures affect 1 in three women and 1 in five men among the over 50s and, although they are more frequent among older people, it is estimated that 20% of fractures occur in pre-retirement age, as attested the recent Guidelines “Diagnosis, risk stratification and continuity of care for Fragility Fractures” of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, in collaboration with SIOT and other scientific societies.

On the occasion of World Osteoporosis Day, the Italian Society of Orthopedics and Traumatology, SIOT reiterates the importance of early diagnosis for the treatment of osteoporosis and recommends specialist visits to women over 50 and men aged 65 and over to evaluate the state of your bone health and prevent the appearance of fractures.

As highlighted in the Guidelines, it has been estimated that fragility fractures are responsible for more than 9 million fractures each year worldwide (Curtis, 2017a; Elvey, 2014). In 2017, again according to the data, 2.7 million new fragility fractures were estimated worldwide, equivalent to 7,332 fractures per day, 305 per hour (Borgström, 2020). Nearly twice as many fractures occurred in women (66%), and overall, fractures of the proximal femur (femoral neck), vertebrae, and proximal wrist/humerus (shoulder) accounted for 19.6%, respectively. 15.5% and 17.9% of all fractures.

“The identification of skeletal fragility – explains Prof. Alberto Momoli, President of SIOT and Director of the UOC Orthopedics and Traumatology at San Bortolo Hospital, Vicenza – is essential to identify the subject’s risk of fracture and apply targeted therapeutic interventions and prevent the worsening of the condition clinical. For an assessment of the risk of fragility, an accurate patient history is essential, useful for identifying further factors compromising bone health: pharmacological therapies or further pathologies can compromise skeletal resistance, worsening the fragility of the bone with an inevitable increase in the risk of fracture. ”.

If the protection of bone health begins from childhood with a correct diet, rich in calcium and vitamin D and an active lifestyle that includes adequate physical activity, the same indications also apply to adults: maintain good bone density and prevent the risk of fractures especially in the age considered most at risk, in menopause and post menopause for women and senile for men. In old age, proper movement, light aerobic sport and proprioceptive training, together with correct nutrition, can benefit the loss of muscle strength, reduced coordination of movements and the inevitable risk of falling. In Italy, according to the Guidelines, it is estimated that the prevalence of subjects with osteoporosis aged over 50 corresponds to 23.1% in women – the number of which increased by 14.3% from 2010 to 2020 (Piscitelli, 2014) – and to 7.0 % in men (International Osteoporosis Foundation, 2018b).

“A correct evaluation of bone fragility through specific blood tests and computerized bone mineralometry, MOC – continues Alberto Momoli – therefore allows for the early identification of subjects at high risk of developing negative outcomes, allowing the timely implementation of preventive/therapeutic countermeasures. Furthermore, there are several conditions, such as inflammatory conditions or treatment with glucocorticoid drugs, which are very important in the evaluation of bone fragility, as they reduce bone strength and increase the risk of fracture. Regarding treatment, there are several effective therapeutic options which can vary depending on the severity of the case, risk factors and the presence of other pathologies. It is important to always contact a specialist, who will be able to indicate the most suitable treatment for each individual.”

However, the risk factors for osteoporosis are not only age and gender, even a previous fragility fracture is, for both sexes, an important alarm bell for further fractures. Individuals who have already suffered a fragility fracture are at greater risk of further fractures either at the same site or at another bone site; furthermore, the risk increases as the number and severity of previous fractures increases. In general, women aged 50 to 80, following a first fragility fracture, are five times more likely to develop a second fracture within a year than those who have not had a previous fracture (van Geel, 2009) or in the following two years (International Osteoporosis Foundation, 2018a). Despite this, 60-85% of women over 50 with osteoporosis do not receive treatment.

“The prevention of refractures due to fragility – highlights Prof. Umberto Tarantino, Coordinator of the SIOT Commission for Bone Fragility and Full Professor of Locomotor System Diseases; UOC Orthopedics and Traumatology, Policlinico Tor Vergata – begins with the identification of patients who have been diagnosed with a first fracture. In fact, knowing the patient’s medical history, the appropriate diagnosis and the therapeutic procedure is essential for the treatment of bone fragility and, consequently, to reduce the risk of further fractures. Often, however, patients receive neither a correct diagnostic classification nor adequate pharmacological treatment, so much so that a significant portion of individuals, one year after the diagnosis of a fragility fracture, have adherence to therapy of no more than 50%. For this reason it is important that patients themselves know the actual risk of refracture in order to improve adherence to treatment”.