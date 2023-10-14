loading…

Gaza refugees who fled turned out to be targets of bombing by Israel. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Hamas emphasized that the killing of dozens of Palestinians in an Israeli air strike on Friday (14/10/2023) as they headed towards southern Gaza following the Israeli army’s evacuation order was a heinous crime.

Hamas claims the bombing will increase the Gaza people’s obedience to their ancestral land.

“This massacre reveals the extent of Israel’s lies and deception, after Israel called for our people to leave their homes. “They were directly targeted by (Israeli forces) who committed heinous crimes that will remain evidence of Zionist terrorism and aggression,” Hamas said in a statement, reported by Al Jazeera.

Hamas added that although there are systematic crimes and violations, they are covered up by American and Western complicity and bias as well as a policy of double standards in dealing with justice and Gaza’s legitimate rights.

“This war will not succeed in breaking the will of our people who stand united with their resistance, rejecting all forms of displacement from their land,” said Hamas.

Meanwhile, so far no aid has reached Gaza’s 2.3 million residents, because medical supplies and fuel to power hospitals are running out. Some 220,000 refugees are taking refuge in schools run by the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA.

Bassim Khoury, CEO of Pharmacare Group, said Gaza has several small factories producing medical supplies but none of them are functional. “The drug situation is very bad,” he told Al Jazeera. “Unless we can get humanitarian aid to Gaza, this will be a disaster.”

Khoury added that his staff on the ground reported that hospitals were facing fuel shortages for power generation, including at Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest hospital in Gaza. Massive bombing also caused many generators to be destroyed or damaged.

Later, the Gaza Ministry of Health demanded the opening of crossings to evacuate the injured and allow aid to enter.

“The Ministry of Health urges the opening of crossings to bring sick and injured people for treatment abroad and to bring emergency needs in the form of medicines, medical materials and fuel to hospitals and health centers in connection with power outages due to Israeli attacks,” said Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza.

“We fear that thousands of injured and sick people will lose their lives due to the catastrophic situation in the health sector, in addition to the reduction in the number of health teams as a result of the brutal Zionist aggression against all health and humanitarian sectors,” explained al-Qudra.

