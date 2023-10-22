loading…

Iran compared Israel to ISIS after the Zionist state bombed a church in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

TEHERAN – Minister of Foreign Affairs Iran equalize Israel with ISIS after a historic church in Gaxa City was damaged by the Zionist state’s attack and resulted in many casualties.

On Thursday evening, an explosion rocked St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church. Porphyrios in Gaza City. The oldest church in the region provides shelter for hundreds of Palestinians.

Both the Palestinian authorities and the Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem blamed the incident on the Israeli military, and the latter issued a statement strongly condemning the incident as a war crime that cannot be ignored.

In a report, Reuters quoted Gaza authorities, who claimed that 18 Palestinian Christians had been killed in the explosion at the church, although Newsweek could not independently confirm those figures.

Responding to the incident, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian compared Israel to ISIS, an Islamic militant group designated by the US as a terrorist organization, in a post on X.

The post was reported by Tasnim, an Iranian news agency run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a branch of the country’s military.

“The barbarity of this pariah regime and its acts of aggression and desecration of divine religions as well as its incessant attacks on the historical and cultural heritage of humanity are all similar to (the ways of) uncivilized terror groups and Daesh (another name for ISIS),” he wrote as quoted from Newsweek, Sunday (22/10/2023).

Newsweek contacted Israeli officials by email for comment.