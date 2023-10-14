Home security has evolved dramatically with technology, and having a surveillance camera has become a necessity rather than a luxury. Cameras not only act as an effective deterrent against intruders, but also provide peace of mind, allowing you to check your home wherever you are.

Now, imagine having a camera that redefines sharpness and clarity, offering a world of detail and extraordinary intelligence: we present the eufyCam 3C S300a formidable guardian that raises security standards in the home and with a price of only 128 euros, more than interesting considering its characteristics.

eufyCam 3C S300 for 128 euros

A technological marvel in surveillance

In an irresistible offer, the eufyCam 3C S300 appears impressive with a 4K Ultra HD resolution that allows you to glimpse the smallest details of any situation. Imagine having the ability to identify every detail, every movement, every shadow with impressive clarity. This is no longer something of the future, but a palpable and accessible reality.

It has BionicMind facial recognition: The camera doesn’t just record; understands and analyzes, differentiating between familiar and strange faces, and filtering alerts with 99.9% accuracy. It’s like having a personal security guard who knows your family and stays alert for any strangers.

180 days of uninterrupted surveillance

Free yourself from constant worries about battery life. On a single charge, this camera promises up to 180 days of continuous surveillanceguaranteeing smooth and constant operation, allowing you to maintain the security of your home without interruptions or inconveniences.

The compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant ensures you have complete and comfortable control, allowing you to operate the camera with simple voice commands. Furthermore, thanks to his two-way audioyou can communicate directly with anyone within range of the camera, adding another dimension of security and convenience.

There is no need to worry about the weather conditions; The eufyCam 3C S300 is weather resistant with a IP67 protection. Rain, dust storm or adverse conditions, this camera is built to withstand them all and still perform at its peak capacity.

You can get this technological marvel for only 128 euros on Aliexpress with free shipping, an incredibly competitive price that is presented as a unique opportunity to raise the security of your home to a professional level.

