Suara.com – Turkish President Recep Tayip Erdogan emphasized that terrorists will never succeed in destroying peace and security in his country.

Erdogan’s statement on Sunday (1/10/2023) came after a bomb attack by two terrorists exploded in front of the Directorate General of Security, Ministry of Interior in Ankara, Sunday morning local time, and injured two police officers. One of the terrorists blew himself up and the other terrorist was neutralized.

While delivering a welcoming speech on the new legislative period in parliament, Erdogan said today’s terrorist act was the “last pulse of terrorism.”

Two police officers suffered minor injuries when one of the two terrorists blew himself up in front of the Public Security Department, Ministry of Interior. Meanwhile, other terrorists were neutralized by security forces at the entrance.

Also Read: Police Investigate Use of Molotov Bombs During Brawl Near East Jakarta Mayor’s Office

The injured police officer is still being treated and his injuries are not life-threatening, according to Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya.

The Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the terrorist attack.

In connection with the attack, the Ankara Peace Criminal Court issued a ban on media access and publications. (Source: Antara/Anadolu)