BolognaFiere is preparing for its debut on the stock exchange, with a capital increase of 15 million euros in support of this important step. Il Sole 24 Ore reports that the launch on the stock exchange is expected by the end of the year will take place on the EGM market (Euronext Growth Milan) in the Pro segment, where the shares will only be available to professional investors. This news was confirmed by the Municipality of Bologna, the main shareholder of BolognaFiere, which recently approved two resolutions relating to the listing and increase in the share capital of the exhibition company. These resolutions are now awaiting approval by the Council.



The Municipality of Bologna will contribute to this capital increase through the sale of the Parco Nord, a large area located between the ring road and the A14 motorway, adjacent to the exhibition centre. This 17 hectare area will become an important green lung and will host an arena with over 20,000 seats. The Municipality has granted a thirty-year concession to BolognaFiere for a value of 4.8 million euros. Furthermore, the Municipality will completely transfer two other small road portions to the exhibition sector, for a total of 82,000 euros, thus completing the increase of capital of 2022, in which the Congress Palace, the multipurpose pavilion and land had been awarded.

With these developments, BolognaFiere’s long-term strategy to enter the stock market and position itself alongside major players such as IEG and Fiera Milano, with which potential aggregation agreements have been discussed, is realized. Furthermore, the participation of Informa PLC, the British giant of B2B exhibitions, will contribute to consolidating the presence of BolognaFiere. Informa PLC had subscribed to a 25 million euro convertible bond loan in May 2022, which now, with the listing on the stock exchange, will be transformed into equity shares, representing up to 15% of the capital.

Antonio Bruzzone, general director of BolognaFiere, underlines that the company’s real estate assets have grown considerably, going from 350,000 square meters in 2016 to almost one million square meters today, with an estimated value of around 200 million euros. Bruzzone says that going public is the fourth pillar of the company’s post-pandemic development plan, which includes a cash capital increase, equity and in-kind contributions. Despite the developments on the stock market and the opening to third-party investors in the capital increase, public control over BolognaFiere will remain unchanged. Currently, 65% of the company’s share capital is held by four local authorities: the Municipality of Bologna, the Chamber of Commerce, the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Metropolitan City of Bologna. The listing will increase visibility on the market, provide shareholders with a transparent evaluation of the company and attract new investors to support the group’s development projects. The final subscription deadline is expected by December 31, 2024, and the Board of Directors of BolognaFiere will have the task of establishing the number of newly issued shares and the price, taking into account market conditions.

