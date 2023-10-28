The Dutchman puts the rossoblù ahead with a splendid play, then the Romanian midfielder secures the result with the first Serie A goal of his career

From our correspondent Matteo Dalla Vite

28 October – Reggio Emilia

Bologna maintains their unbeaten streak (9 games in a row), Sassuolo recovers the match with Boloca after an applause-worthy goal from Zirkzee who had also made it 1-2 in the second half, then canceled out due to Orsolini’s offside. The moral of the Emilian derby – not exactly compelling – is all here. Bologna let Sassuolo play, who kept more of the ball and filled the area with more massive situations: the final 1-1 is correct because – in their own way – both Sassuolo and Bologna still tried to win.

QUADRO zIRKZEE

—

Compared to the announced lineups, Dionisi puts Thorstvedt in Racic’s place while maintaining the 3+1 offensive with Berardi, Bajrami and Laurienté behind Pinamonti; Motta has to do without Beukema in the warm-up and inserts Bonifazi with the confirmation of the Swiss duo in the middle of the pitch (Aebischer-Freuler) and Saelemaekers on the left in the usual 4-2-3-1. In the 2nd minute Sassuolo immediately shows up: central pocket and Bajrami’s shot just wide. But Bologna is one ball, one goal: pass from the defensive zone by Aebischer (in spite of the maneuvered action, which was always sought after), the ball goes to Zirkzee who drinks Erlic and Consigli, putting the 0-1 into the net as a deadly and elegant player. An oil painting on canvas, after the one at San Siro, which is the third goal of the season for the Dutchman. Pinamonti, 18′, tries to move to the left: Skorupski is positioned badly, I try to turn just wide. Bologna has lowered its expectations, Sassuolo is struggling to find the right goal. The first half hour is just like this: the injured Sassuolo plays and finishes 4 times towards Skorupski and Bologna does much less, struggling to put together also due to the now punctual coverage of the neroverdi. In the 28th minute Berardi asks for a penalty for a shot by Calafiori but the foul is the other way around and Giua had not highlighted the start of the action spoiled by a handball from a black-green in the middle of the pitch. Sassuolo, at the end of Side A, reaches a draw: Boloca releases a shot from the edge of the area moved to the left, diagonal that Skorupski sees badly, 1-1 deserved because in the first half the ball was brought by Dionisi’s team .

Goal disallowed

—

In the second half, Motta replaces De Silvestri with Posch while Erlic tries to make up for the sleep at 0-1 and hits the spot slightly too high with the ball ending up in the net over the crossbar. Dionisi puts on Racic for Thorstvedt, Ferguson comes close to scoring (first personal sharp) and Berardi too but there is Skorupski who neutralizes one of the blue’s shots from the right. Up until the 30th minute the second half was quite boring, at a low pace, with few electrifying ideas: in the 35th minute Bologna tried to raise the pace, Orsolini saw a shot from Consigli blocked which favored Zirkzee: a temporary 1-2 which however the ” Saot” (the semi-automatic offside) cancels for Orsolini’s initial “offside”. Sassuolo gets close to taking the lead: Volpato’s shot deflected by Kristiansen, Skorupski takes it with his left foot. El Azzouzi gets hurt and Moro enters Bologna, Dionisi puts on Defrel for Pinamonti and Pedersen for Vina: Zirkzee takes a free kick on which Consigli struggles, then Sassuolo ends the match in attack with Ferrari who wastes a situation in the area by hitting badly and high. They tried. They didn’t manage to win.

October 28, 2023 (modified October 28, 2023 | 5:13 pm)

