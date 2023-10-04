The rossoblù club blew out 114 candles and for the occasion the digital token platform is giving away Ssu points to be used on the dedicated app

Perhaps the actual candles are starting to be a bit too many for a traditional cake: 114, like the years that have passed since the birth of Bologna and which yesterday, Tuesday 3 October, attracted fans on social media for the club’s birthday. Years full of history and success, for a team that is now fresh from the show of its symbol Riccardo Orsolini and the management of Thiago Motta, ready to take further satisfaction from those whose hearts beat in red and blue colours. The token fan world, as per tradition, was not unprepared for the anniversary.

The announcement

—

In fact, the communication from the digital token platform was simple and direct: the dutiful best wishes to the club and then the initiative conceived for the occasion, to celebrate Bologna’s birthday. The organizers have offered 114 SSU points – one per year of the club’s existence – which can be spent as desired in the fan rewards section of the dedicated application to redeem various types of prizes, from official gadgets to tickets for the Renato Dall stadium ‘Ara.