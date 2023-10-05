On Wednesday, Bolivia’s president Luis Arce was expelled from his own party, the Movimiento al Socialismo (Mas), in an initiative organized by supporters of his main political rival, former president Evo Morales, also a member of the Mas. According to official version, also published by Morales on Another 28 Mas members close to Arce were also expelled, including the party’s vice president, David Choquehuanca. The expulsions will have to be validated by the national authorities responsible for supervising the electoral processes. Arce’s supporters judged the congress to be illegitimate.

For years the Mas has been internally divided between Arce’s supporters and those of Morales, who for months have been exchanging mutual accusations of corruption, links to drug trafficking and betrayal. At the end of September, Morales announced that he wanted to run in the next presidential elections, in 2025. At the moment it is not clear whether Arce intends to run, nor whether he will be able to do so: according to some sources in the Bolivian press, during the congress an amendment to the statute of party according to which only members who have been members for over 10 years can run as representatives of the Mas, a requirement that Arce does not satisfy. Like expulsions, changes to the statute will also have to be validated by national authorities.

Arce became president of Bolivia in October 2020 with extraordinary elections organized following the resignation and flight abroad of Morales, the socialist president who governed the country for 13 years, from 2006 to 2019. Morales was very popular in country but his decision to run for a fourth term, not foreseen by the Bolivian constitution, opened a political crisis. Morales returned to Bolivia following Arce’s election, starting a power struggle between the two.