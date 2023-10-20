Boku no Hero is one of the most incredible productions in the world of anime/manga that we currently have. And even more so after his latest title for Nintendo Switch, which has achieved capture the attention of thousands from people who perhaps were unaware of the franchise.

If you are a fan of My Hero Academia/Boku no Hero, or if you like reading manga, you are in luck since we already have chapter 404 of the manga created by Kohei Horikoshi. The battle between heroes and villains and between good and evil, continues more incredible than ever. Do you want to know where to read it legally?

From Ruetir.com we want to prepare you for the chapter 404as well as recommend that you take a look at the official Shueisha website.

Currently, chapter 404 has not yet been published. We leave you below some details What might interest you about this new episode that the community that follows Horikoshi’s work has been waiting for for so many days:

Deku and Bakugou take an extremely important role in the chapter. All Might is positioned as the centerpiece of the chapter. The figure of All for One takes on incredible importance and will face Deku in this new episode of Boku no Hero. The future of heroes is totally up in the air.

This week we will have chapter 404 of Boku no Hero available for reading. We will have to wait from Sunday, October 22 to take a look at the adventures of Deku and Bakugou.

