GARUT VOICE – Bojan Hodak admitted that he was happy with the performance of his team when they competed against Persita Tangerang on Sunday, October 1 2023 last night.

Persib Bandung managed to get three points with a landslide victory of five goals without reply from Persita Tangerang.

This victory is certainly Persib Bandung’s biggest win this season in the 14th week of Liga 1 2023/2024.

Behind the victory, Bojan Hodak admitted that he did not expect Persita Tangerang’s bad performance. Moreover, some Persib players are actually not physically ready.

Also read: Getaci Toll Road will be built to Ciamis in the first stage, Garut Regency will have one toll exit

“Good match. A score of 5-0 is also a good result. I didn’t expect Persita to play so badly. “Usually we have difficulty scoring goals, but this time it seemed like every kick we took could be an opportunity and result in a goal,” said Bojan after the match.

In last night’s match, it was discovered that Persib was forced to play Beckham Putra, who was actually still recovering because regulations required U-23 players.

Apart from that, the player who played the most role in the second half, Ciro Alves, also called Hodak, was not yet in the best condition but was able to put in a good performance.

According to this coach from Croatia, the match against Persita last night was one of the best for Persib.

“Ciro (Alves) is also not ready to play 90 minutes, but they can play for around 45 minutes. I’m happy with what they showed, it’s extraordinary. In defense it is also good. The players who came on as substitutes also played well. “This is a perfect match for us,” said Bojan Hodak.

Also Read: Want to Make a Digital KTP? Check out the steps below