As you know, the special arc of the Pokémon anime has been broadcast in Japan, but we also already have a new season that does not focus on Ash and is called Pokémon Horizons. Now it seems that that special arc is already reaching new platforms.

And the third and final batch of episodes of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys To Be a Pokémon Master: The Series will be released from Monday, October 16, 2023 at 5:50 p.m. on the Boing children’s channel in Spain. You can see it below:

