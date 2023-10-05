Ugandan singer and political opponent Bobi Wine said he was placed under house arrest soon after returning to Uganda following a trip abroad. It is not the first time this has happened: in recent years Wine, who is a very famous singer in Uganda and has long opposed President Yoweri Museveni, who has governed the country since 1986, has been jailed several times on charges of treason and also tortured, also because of his rather large following. In 2021 Wine lost the country’s presidential elections against Museveni, accusing him of resorting to fraud to stay in power.

Wine landed in Uganda on Thursday after a series of international engagements: His supporters had planned to welcome him at Entebbe International Airport and march him home, but police declared the gathering illegal. According to Wine’s story, as soon as he landed, even before going through customs, “some bad guys grabbed me and dragged me away, twisting my arms and throwing me into a private car that was waiting for them.” Then they escorted him to his house. A video published by his party show Wine stopped by some people shortly after getting off the plane.

Ugandan police deny that Wine is under house arrest and in a post on Twitter invited to “ignore the rumors circulating about his arrest”. Before his landing, however, the Ugandan army had been deployed along the road leading to Entebbe airport and outside various offices of Wine’s party, to prevent any demonstrations.

Museveni’s government is known for its repression of the opposition: over 50 people were killed during anti-government protests last year, and in September all gatherings of Wine’s followers in the country were banned for “security reasons”.