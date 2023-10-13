33 years later, the CEO of Activision Blizzard says goodbye after the acquisition of Microsoft.

Bobby Kotick says goodbye to Activision Blizzard King

A few minutes ago, Activision Blizzard has been part of Microsoft after those from Redmond have been able to complete the acquisition valued at 69 billion dollars. The agreement that represents the biggest movement in the video game industry will involve unprecedented changes, although everything will come in due time. In the case of Bobby KotickCEO of the acquired company, He will leave his position at the end of the year.

Microsoft has published a letter from the now former head of Activision Blizzard, Bobby Kotick, in which he explains that will remain CEO until the end of the year. “I have long said that I am fully committed to helping with the transition,” Kotick explains in the email written to all company employees.

“Phil asked me to remain CEO of Activision Blizzard King“, and we agreed that I will do so until the end of 2023. We both hope to work together on a smooth integration for our teams and players,” continues the man who was CEO of Activision from February 1991 until July 2008, when he became CEO. of Activision Blizzard after the merger of Activision and Vivendi Games.

A before and after at Activision Blizzard

Kotick has lived more than half his life at Activision Blizzard, remembering when In the 90s they promoted online multiplayer with MechWarrior, Warcraft and StarCraft. Already in the 2000s they would introduce Call of Duty, one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history. Over the years they introduced Guitar Hero and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, while in the last decade they revolutionized mobile gaming with Candy Crush Sagawhich has accumulated more than five billion downloads.

Nevertheless, Kotick has been dogged by a long list of controversies who have not been forgotten even after their salary was reduced by half, this departure being considered by many to be great news, when the acquisition of a company was already being celebrated that will not cause its games to become exclusive to Xbox, and now we can expect What will Microsoft’s plans be in the future?

