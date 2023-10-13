Bobby Kotickcurrently CEO of Activision-Blizzard, it will no longer be part of the new course of the US company after today’s confirmation of the acquisition of the latter by Xbox. He was aware of sexual harassment, mobbing and other abuse against his employees; the imminent former CEO of the studio that created Diablo IV and many other works will resign on January 1, 2024.

It is still a mystery who will replace him, and nothing is known about the CEO’s future and whether he will still be part of the video game industry. For sure, the new course of Activision Blizzardfollowing the delays of some video games in the past, can be carefully analysed.

