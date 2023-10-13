Now that the purchase of Activision Blizzard is complete, Microsoft and Xbox have one unfinished business to attend to: the future of Bobby Kotick. Through a statement, the companies confirmed that the current executive manager of Activision Blizzard will continue in his position, but only for a few months.

Kotick will report to Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, until the end of the year before leaving his position. The controversial manager will help the transition after the purchase at Spencer’s request. As soon as the news was announced, many players celebrated on social media.

“I have long said that I am fully committed to helping with the transition. Phil asked me to remain as executive manager of Activision Blizzard King, reporting to him, and we agreed that I will do so until the end of 2023. We both look forward to working together on an integration for our teams and players,” said Kotick.

Players celebrate Kotick’s departure from Activision Blizzard

In case you don’t know, Kotick has been quite a controversial figure in the industry. His image as a businessman never pleased the players, who questioned several of the manager’s decisions throughout his career.

One of his most recent scandals is related to cases of harassment and discrimination within Activision Blizzard. He was singled out for not acting despite knowing the situation in detail. He even denied all problems in the studio’s work culture despite various investigations on the matter.

Due to all this, the players were happy to know that the manager’s days as head of Activision Blizzard are numbered. The community hopes that Xbox expands its work culture to all the company’s teams to prevent the situation from happening again.

Many regretted that Kotick is one of the great beneficiaries of the purchase of Activision Blizzard, since it is a fact that he will pocket millions of dollars from the agreement.

Players don’t want to know more about Bobby Kotick

