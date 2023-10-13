The current head of Activision Blizzard will continue to lead the company for the remainder of the year, at least until “guaranteeing a fluid and seamless integration” between both companies.

Activision Blizzard y Microsoft They are now one company, after the final approval of the CMA in UK the company joyously announced that its IP y franchises son parte de Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass, PC y Steam Deck.

But behind this there are those who hoped to see a change to the controversial and current CEO, Bobby Kotick. He himself has said that he will continue in the company during the remaining months of 2023.

This should not come as a surprise to anyone, because even if things were to change once Activision Blizzard and Microsoft will join forcesthere would still be months ahead of meetings to decide this and much more.

In fact, in a statement from Phil Spencer Something similar is said, Kotick will remain with the company until “the end of 2023” to “guarantee a fluid and seamless integration” between the two.

Neither of them explicitly weighs in on what’s coming next year, but the wording of both statements suggests that the Kotick’s departure would take place in January 2024.

“I have been saying for a long time that I am fully committed to helping with the transition,” Kotick said in his statement to the personal de Activision Blizzard.

The logo of both companies with each study makes the purchase effective

“Phil asked me to stay on as CEO of ABK, reporting to him and we have agreed that I will do so until the end of 2023. We both look forward to working together on a smooth integration for our teams and players.”

For his part, Phil Spencer’s statement reads: “Bobby Kotick has agreed to remain in his role until the end of 2023, reporting directly to me and to ensure a smooth and seamless integration.

“We look forward to working together as a unified team and will share more updates on our new organizational structure in the coming months.”

As they well communicate from Eurogamer, Kotick and the rest of the board of Activision Blizzard have resigned as directors of the company today and as part of the acquisition process.

All of this comes in a process that has taken almost 2 years, but longer if we go back to the initial scandals and that has had others over the following months.

Now it is known that Bobby Kotick will continue as head of Activision Blizzard “until the end of 2023“ and to “ensure a fluid and seamless integration” between both companies.