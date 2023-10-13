We recently received an estimated date and approval from the CMA and the acquisition finally occurred. This news directly affects Nintendo Switch. The information comes from Microsoft and Activision and their intention to release Call of Duty on the console.

This relates to Microsoft’s attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard, as well as its debate with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). After learning that this body is not very clear about what Nintendo Switch is, the acquisition was carried out and now we have interesting news about it.

And the approval of the agreement between Microsoft and Activision Blizzard by the Competition and Markets Authority in the United Kingdom coincides with the news that its CEO, Bobby Kotick, will leave the company on January 1 of next year. Kotick has led the company for 33 years and will remain CEO until the end of this year. That’s all that is known.

As the Microsoft-Activision deal closes, Bobby Kotick says he’ll stay on as CEO through the end of the year. On January 1, 2024, Kotick will depart the company he took over 33 years ago — a massive change for the video game industry — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) October 13, 2023

A while ago we learned that Microsoft had defeated the FTC but then the FTC appealed that decision and ultimately that appeal was dismissed. What do you think of the news about Activision? You can share it in the comments. We will be attentive to see what we receive in the future thanks to this collaboration. Do not hesitate to leave your opinion, we read you.

