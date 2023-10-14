Chapter closed and practically finished. Microsoft has taken control of Activision Blizzard, so all the IPs of the company run by Bobby Kotick They become your property. However, there was still a thorny issue to be resolved and that was the president’s goodbye after the acquisition.

We knew it would be in 2023 and after confirmation of the purchase, but we did not know the exact date. In a statement shared with its workers, Kotick indicates that he will continue in the position until the end of the yearbut journalist Jason Schreier sharpens his aim more and ensures that on January 1, 2024 he will no longer be part of the squad. This is the revealed text:

Equipment,

Today marks a milestone in our company’s celebrated history. The merger with Microsoft will bring new resources and new opportunities to our extraordinary teams around the world. It will also allow us to bring more fun, joy and connection to more players than ever before.

This moment is possible thanks to your efforts over four decades to innovate, inspire and achieve goals. When Brian Kelly and I began this journey in 1991, we intended to build a company that would have great impact and lasting value. Your tireless work and unwavering commitment to excellence allowed us to do just that.

In the 1980s, we pioneered third-party independent game development with titles like Pitfall, River Raid, and Kaboom. In the 1990s, we brought the world together with online multiplayer games like MechWarrior, Warcraft, and StarCraft. In the 2000s, we introduced Call of Duty, which became one of the most successful entertainment franchises in history.

We also introduced Guitar Hero and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, which entered popular culture in ways few video games have. In the 2010s, we debuted Candy Crush Saga, which to date has been downloaded more than five billion times and contributed to fifty percent of our players worldwide being women.

Your dedication is what makes it possible for us to continue pushing boundaries, breaking records, and delighting players. Amid the uncertainty of the past 21 months, you have remained focused, as always, on serving our players and supporting each other.

I have said for some time that I am fully committed to helping with the transition. Phil has asked me to remain CEO of ABK and we have agreed that I will continue until the end of 2023. We both look forward to working together on a smooth integration for our teams and players.

Brian and I couldn’t be more excited for the next chapter of ABK. We now join one of the most successful global companies, poised for unprecedented opportunities to connect the world through our games.

As part of Microsoft, we will be even better, together.

Bobby

Thus, Bobby Kotick has remained at Activision Blizzard for 33 years after joining the company back in 1991. His work as CEO has been punctuated in recent times by a large number of cases of workplace abuse, harassment sexual misconduct and various scandals among its employees in positions of power. Even he himself was accused of ignoring cases of harassment and being directly involved in a situation of abuse.

