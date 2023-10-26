Football star, manager, entrepreneur, art collector, he never expected a visit from the Carabinieri. In her collection there are six fakes, but not only …

This is a story of shadows, simulated truths and revealed falsehoods, to the surprise of many, but not all. It is a story that begins in the 1920s and ends almost a century later. At the beginning of the story there is a very famous painter, his name is Marc Chagall, or rather not, that’s how we know him, but his real name in Hebrew is Moishe Segal and in Russian Mark Zacharovič Šagal. To frame this artist who contains multitudes – he is a Russian naturalized Frenchman of Jewish origin – it is enough to say that his most famous painting is “The Walk”. You will surely have seen it reproduced somewhere: there is a man dressed in a black suit – it is Chagall himself – holding the hand of a woman – his wife Bella Rosenfeld – who whirls happily in the air, ethereal and light. Looking at that painting you feel a simple happiness, which smells of a flowery field. Yet Chagall painted it during the First World War, in a world devastated by pain: it is confirmation that among the many gifts artists have that of nurturing hope.