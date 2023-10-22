Attack Sound – The fire that destroyed the Rawa Cat Final Disposal Site (TPA), Tangerang City, has entered its fourth day since it first caught fire last Friday (20/10/2023).

Based on observations from the Suara Serang editorial crew in the field, the fire has begun to be extinguished in a number of vulnerable spots, although there are still small fire spots that need to be handled, Sunday (22/10/2023) afternoon.

The Tangerang City Government plans to receive assistance from the Manggala Agni Troops, as well as water bombing from BNPB tomorrow.

Manggala Agni is a team that has experience in handling forest fires under the coordination of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK). Currently they have been asked to help put out the fire that is still burning under the pile of rubbish at the Rawa Cat Waste Landfill, Tangerang City.

Also read: Brantas Pinjol, KOMINFO RI Holds People’s Party on Consumer Protection and Lending Services

The Mayor of Tangerang, Arief R. Wismansyah, advised that there should be no activity at the landfill until the situation is truly conducive.

“Don’t go upstairs yet, because it will disturb the officers. “All residents must remain in refugee camps first,” he said.

DKI Jakarta firefighters cool a mountain of burning rubbish at the Rawa Cat final disposal site (TPA), Neglasari, Tangerang City, Banten, Sunday (22/10/2023). (source: Suara Serang/Wawan Kurniawan)

Meanwhile, Head of the BNPB Disaster Information and Communication Data Center, Abdul Muhari, said that his party would deploy a water bombing helicopter as an effort to help extinguish the fire at the Rawa Cat Waste Landfill, Tangerang City.

“Yes, but we are still coordinating with AirNav for permits, etc.,” said Abdul Muhari in his short message, Sunday (22/10/2023).

Abdul Muhari also said that BNPB will try to carry out the water bombing no later than Monday (23/10). If coordination with Airnav has been completed, then the flight plan can be carried out.

Also Read: What Naruto Looks Like in Uzuhiko’s Latest Rasengan Debut Complete Read Link

“We will try today or tomorrow (Monday, 23/10), after coordination with Airnav is complete, a flight plan can be made,” he said.

For your information, according to information from Abdul Muhari, the water bombing helicopter that will be deployed by BNPB to help put out the fire that burned down the Cat swamp waste landfill, Tangerang City, has a water volume of around 4 tons per bombing.

“About 4 tons per bombing,” concluded Abdul Muhari.