Suara.com – The second day of the BNI Investor Daily Summit 2023 with the theme “Sustainable Growth Global Challenges” immediately opened with the topic of discussing Economic Growth Through Green Investment.

On this occasion, the Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board, Bahlil Lahadalia, also expressed his views regarding investment in Indonesia.

Talking about investment of course cannot be separated from the geopolitical dynamics occurring throughout the world, because it cannot be denied that the growth of national investment at a time when the global economy is uncertain and geopolitics are not encouraging has had a significant impact on economic problems.

This also becomes more complicated when in the near future Indonesia will face an election year where many investors will refrain from investing in Indonesia but fortunately the number of investment figures in Indonesia still shows positive numbers.

“Indonesia’s investment target in 2023 is 1,400 trillion rupiah and in 2022 we have managed to record 1,200 trillion rupiah and yesterday in the third quarter we reached 75.4% of the total target of 1,400 trillion rupiah which I am sure will be achieved by the end of this year” said Bahlil Lahadalia.

Apart from trying to grow investment numbers in Indonesia, Bahlil Lahadalia through the investment ministry is also carrying out a downstream agenda in accordance with the direction of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr Joko Widodo.

The aim of this downstream process is so that we not only sell raw natural resources but also add value to these natural resources. Apart from that, downstreaming can also be a driver so that Indonesia can change from a developing country to a developed country.

This downstream agenda is also not interpreted as just one or a few sectors because it will cover various sectors, including the green energy and green industry sectors which are currently being promoted throughout the world.

It is hoped that the birth of this downstream agenda will not only increase investment but will also be a way to equalize economic growth in Indonesia because through investment ministry regulations, every investor who wants to invest their capital is obliged to collaborate with regional entrepreneurs.

“I want incoming investment to uplift regional people, national entrepreneurs to uplift and investors from within and outside the country to uplift, that is the concept of equitable investment to grow together and progress together to realize the dream of Indonesia’s founding fathers, namely the prosperity of Indonesia,” said Bahlil Lahadalia who closed his remarks at BNI Investor Daily 2023.

With investment and downstreaming, Bahlil Lahadalia as Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordinating Board hopes that Indonesia can become a developed country with economic equality for all Indonesian people.

It is also hoped that Bahlil Lahadalia's presence at the 2023 Investor Daily Summit will provide a new perspective for all audiences attending this event.