Three new eye-catching color options.

Three new color options reflect the dynamic character of the new BMW S 1000 XR.

• Blackstorm metallic

• Gravityblue metallic

• Lightwhite/Motorsport solid paint

(in combination with M package and M seat).

The main innovations of the new BMW S 1000 XR:

• Engine power has been increased by 4 kW (5 HP) to

125 kW (170 CV) and 11,000 giri/min (prima 121 kW (165 CV)).

• The intake channels have been modified.

• The optimized Shift Assistant Pro ensures even greater precision

during the change.

• Improved ergonomics and freedom of movement with a redesigned seat (

seat height 850 mm instead of the previous 840 mm).

• The spring strut has been optimized to provide a more sensitive and comfortable ride.

• The rear section has a new, sportier design with new side panels and motorsport-inspired air intakes.

• The handlebar clamp has been redesigned.

• The front “beak” is now painted in body color.

• The radiator cover has a new textured surface.

• New battery with 12 Ah capacity instead of the previous 9 Ah.

• M Carbon rims available as optional or Original BMW Motorrad Accessories.

• Keyless Ride feature is standard.

• USB charging port is standard.

• Faro Pro is standard.

• E-Call now also available for the USA.

• Use of the M GPS Laptrigger is possible.

