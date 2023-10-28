Three new eye-catching color options.
Three new color options reflect the dynamic character of the new BMW S 1000 XR.
• Blackstorm metallic
• Gravityblue metallic
• Lightwhite/Motorsport solid paint
(in combination with M package and M seat).
The main innovations of the new BMW S 1000 XR:
• Engine power has been increased by 4 kW (5 HP) to
125 kW (170 CV) and 11,000 giri/min (prima 121 kW (165 CV)).
• The intake channels have been modified.
• The optimized Shift Assistant Pro ensures even greater precision
during the change.
• Improved ergonomics and freedom of movement with a redesigned seat (
seat height 850 mm instead of the previous 840 mm).
• The spring strut has been optimized to provide a more sensitive and comfortable ride.
• The rear section has a new, sportier design with new side panels and motorsport-inspired air intakes.
• The handlebar clamp has been redesigned.
• The front “beak” is now painted in body color.
• The radiator cover has a new textured surface.
• New battery with 12 Ah capacity instead of the previous 9 Ah.
• M Carbon rims available as optional or Original BMW Motorrad Accessories.
• Keyless Ride feature is standard.
• USB charging port is standard.
• Faro Pro is standard.
• E-Call now also available for the USA.
• Use of the M GPS Laptrigger is possible.
