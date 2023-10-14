No, still a separate thing. The BMW X2 is participating in a rally!

With a completely new look, the new BMW X2 and the iX2 have become a completely different car. A SAC, as the German car manufacturer describes it. That stands for Sports Activity Coupé. Don’t ask me how to get this out of my throat. With difficulty indeed.

To put the new BMW X2 in the spotlight, the SAC was equipped with: spotlights! On the roof. And that’s not the only adjustments the brand has made. The BMW X2 is participating in the Rebelle Rally. An off-road competition in the United States. Starting point is the Mammoth Mountain Resort in Mammoth Lakes (California) and then teams drive all the way to the Imperial Dunes near the Mexican border. A total of 2,100 kilometers must be driven.

BMW has used a modified X2 M35i as a weapon. In addition to the lights on the roof, the thing has Falken Wildpeak all-terrain tires, Rotiform ZMO-M rims and extra protection on the underside of the car for when things really get rough. With these adjustments, BMW hopes to compete for victory in the Rebelle Rally.

For the German car manufacturer, participation in this rally is of course a piece of marketing. To show how rugged the new X2 is. It does look a bit strange. The X2 will be used in practice to take children to school or to hockey. Doing crazy things on unpaved roads doesn’t feel like the right terrain for the new BMW X2.

But hey, who am I to say anything about that, right? Two ladies form a team in the X2. Behind the wheel is Rebecca Donaghe and Sedona Blinson is the navigator. The rally has already started and ends on Saturday, October 21. Good luck ladies!

