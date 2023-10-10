Is a BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé a bit too low for you, but an X1 just too high for you? Then we have good news for you, because the Bavarians have a new generation for the X2 ready. It will play the SUV coupe card more than ever, because previous teasers already introduced us to its X4 and X6-worthy silhouette. Those teasers always showed us that silhouette without any frills, but there will also be an X2 that adds a spoiler or two to the overall picture.

Spoiler a 300 pk

We can now briefly get acquainted with this, because BMW has shared a teaser video about the sporty top version of the X2. In it we get to see its grille, which of course adds the obligatory ///M logo to the now trapezoidal, illuminated nostrils. Furthermore, the rear wing, the double exhausts, the large rims and the BMW M-style pointed mirror caps of the “M35i xDrive” also come into view, because that is what this X2 will soon be called… And these are not yet the most important hints that BMW has already given. gives away.

They also casually reveal the power and the 0-to-100 time, although those who have followed the previous chapters of BMW’s teaser story could probably already guess. These figures, at 300 hp and 5.4 seconds respectively, are identical to those of an X1 M35i xDrive, because this X2 will simply share its technical basis with it. This most likely also applies to the other engines of the SUV coupe, and BMW has already revealed that a purely electric iX2 is also on the way. You can count on it being unveiled in BMW style together with the regular X2, and that will happen tomorrow on October 11th.