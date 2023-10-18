BMW has announced when you can expect the new 5 Series Touring.

The eighth generation 5 Series is a fact. We recently tested the new BMW i5 ourselves, the next step is delivering it to customers. The sales launch started in South Korea. Deliveries are now underway in other markets.

Starting next week it will be Germany’s turn. Other European countries will follow that same week, but BMW does not make it clear which countries exactly. A week later it is the turn of the United States. This concerns the launch of the 5 Series Sedan and the i5 Sedan.

BMW 5 Series Touring

Nice and nice, but the Dutch are of course waiting for the Touring. Because based on the new generation BMW 5 Series, there will also be a Touring and for the first time an i5 Touring. We still have to wait for the latter. BMW does not yet dare to talk about the market launch of the i5 Touring.

The brand has announced more about the 5 Series Touring. The world premiere will be in the spring of 2024. The powertrain will be taken directly from the 5 Series sedan. But while the 5 Series Sedan and the i5 Sedan were released at the same time, you have to wait a little longer for the i5 Touring. For the time being, it will remain with the 5 Series Touring with petrol and diesel engines.

M5

In addition to the regular 5 Series, there will also be a new generation BMW M5. The hot thing about this model is that it comes in Sedan and Touring. It is the first time since the E61 M5 Touring with V10 that BMW is releasing a Touring of the M5. In short, important firsts for the eighth generation 5 Series.

BMW does not plan to release the 5 Series Touring in the United States. The model variant will appear in select markets, namely Europe, Japan and Taiwan.

This article BMW reveals when the new 5 Touring will arrive first appeared on Ruetir.