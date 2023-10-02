In this article you will find every detail on the brand new BMW R1300GS: starting from the new design up to the price and technical characteristics

October 2, 2023

The BMW R1300GS it was just presented – four days ago to be precise, on September 28th – in Berlin, in the brand new BMW Motorrad Welt. The new GS he has done and will make a lot of people talk about himself in the coming months of 2023 and certainly in 2024. It is the evolution of one of the best-selling motorcycles of the last thirty years where the real challenge for BMW was to improve a product that – for many – already bordered on perfection.

Our Perfetto told it to you from Berlin, while we from the Moto.it editorial team presented it to you with a series of articles where it is examined in every detail. In this piece we summarize what GS has become with price, photos, technical characteristics and everything that is essential to know about the BMW R1300GS

BMW R1300GS: price, photos, technical features and everything you need to know

New BMW R1300GS 2024: how it is made, the price, the technical characteristics. What a bomb! (VIDEO and GALLERY)

The technique



The new R1300GS it changes a lot aesthetically, you can see it at a glance, but the real differences are hidden under her dress. Lots of new features on the technical side: the displacement increases, the torque increases and the weight decreases. The Telelever and the Paralever, inevitable on the GS, become EVO, the radar appears and for those who want, adaptive suspensions also arrive! But it didn’t end there…

BMW R 1300 GS, more powerful and compact engine, radar and adaptive suspension: how technology is changing

The design



Sportiness, sleeker lines and a more aggressive character. The increase in performance should also have affected the design of the new R1300GS, which is drastically updated thanks also to the brand new headlight. Many appreciated the new style, others a little less, in all cases we recommend you see it live.

The GS will be available in well four versions, each with specific technical characteristics. Below we tell you everything.

BMW R 1300 GS, between slimmer lines and farewell to the asymmetric headlight: here’s how the design changes

From 1982 to 2023: the spirit remains the same



Years pass but the iconic style of the GS remains the same. The brand new R1300GS has been presented exactly 100 years away from the mother of all GS equipped with a Boxer engine: the R 32.

From 1982 to 2023 by things have changed, but the hard core of enthusiasts makes itself felt even today, keeping the used market of the best-selling BMW alive. Below we retrace the history of the German myth.

BMW R 1300 GS, the history of the seven previous editions from 1982 to 2024

Will it beat the 1250?



La R1250GS it was a global successthe public really liked it precisely because of its main feature: knowing how to do everything well. As we have already said above, improving something that already works is a gamble, the mistake is around the corner.

On paper, however, the new R1300GS It seems really complete and comparing the two models – the new and the “old” – comes naturally. In addition to gaining horsepower, torque and losing weight the R1300GS He has a few tricks to pull out of his sleeve.

1250 vs 1300, how has the new GS changed?

It can already be configured



For those interested in acquire the R1300GS, or for those who simply are curious to discover every little customization, the configurator is already available on the BMW Motorrad website.

The BMW novelty starts from the base price of 20.850 euro, cost which can vary significantly depending on the accessories installed. The prices of the accessories are not yet available, but we still had fun setting it up and we’ll tell you how it works.

Hey, have you already configured the new R 1300 GS?

All videos and photos



We have seen plenty of images and videos of the new GS so many. We at Moto.it have worked particularly hard and we forgive you if, by chance, you have forgotten to read or see the content we have created.

From the video on Youtube, to the complete gallery here on our website up to the reels we have created on social media. All in one piece, and it’s below!

BMW R1300GS, all the images (and the presentation video)