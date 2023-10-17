Interesting updates arrive for the Vario luggage system of the BMW R1300GS. Here’s how it works

October 17, 2023

The BMW GS, with its original engine boxer twin-cylinder, is synonymous with motorcycling pleasure universal for over 40 years. Whether touring or long distances, dynamic riding on the road or trips off the beaten track, a BMW GS, and especially the new BMW R 1300 GS, is an excellent adventure companion.

With the release of the R1300GS BMW raises the bar even further with an even more complete offer, both at a technical and equipment level. For more demanding tours and long-distance trips with lots of luggage, BMW Motorrad now offers the advanced and innovative Vario case system for the new R 1300 GS, consisting of two Vario suitcases and one Vario top case.

The design of the Vario cases and the Vario top case has been completely revised. The anodized aluminum finishes on the outside of the cases and on the outside and lid of the Vario top case not only offer robust reliabilitybut together with the black plastic housing they integrate harmoniously in the design of the new BMW R 1300 GS.

Integrated charging, lighting and central locking



In terms of technology and functionality, the new Vario case system once again sets the standard. Another strong point is that the suitcase system is now electrified. From now on, electronic devices such as smartphones, tablets or laptops can be charged in the luggage compartment of the left Vario case. There is a USB-A charging port which allows charging via the on-board network with a charging power of up to 15 W (5 V / 3 A). Another USB-A port is located in the top case. Furthermore, the integrated lighting in the Vario cases and in the top case makes loading and unloading at night very comfortable.

Another novelty is that the Vario cases and the top case are integrated into the radio central locking system as standard on the new BMW R 1300 GS. Furthermore, the Vario case system also includes mechanical keys with which you can open and close suitcases. For example, if you lose the radio key.

Continuous volume adjustment



Adjusting the volume of Vario cases and Vario top cases can now be operated continuously via a knob (previously there were two predefined positions) to make the new BMW R 1300 GS only as wide or high as necessary depending on the storage space required.

In total, the new Vario case system offers up to 97 liters of capacity. The expansion of the Vario cases increases the boot volume from approximately 49 l to a maximum of approximately 55 l each. The volume of the top box increases from 28 to a maximum of 36 litres.

The Vario luggage system can hold your helmet, for example BMW 7 (left Vario case and Vario top case), while the BMW GS helmet can be inserted into the Vario top case. The maximum load for each Vario suitcase is 10 kg per side, while the maximum load of the Vario top case is set at 6 kg. You can then load a total weight of 26 kg.

Furthermore, Luggage can be stowed on the outside of the Vario cases and on the Vario top case. Up to 1 kg can be attached to the side of each Vario case and another 2 kg to the Vario top case. We recommend using tension straps to secure additional luggage. For this purpose, there are fixing eyelets on the lid of the Vario top case. There are also attachment eyelets on the sides of the Vario cases.

Details



As part of the range of original BMW Motorrad accessories, Additional Vario inner bags are available for the Vario case system of the new BMW R 1300 GS, both for the Vario cases and the Vario top case. The volumes of the internal exchanges are:

Left suitcase: 21.5 – 28.9 l. Right suitcase: 21.3 – 26.8 l. Top case: 24.8 – 33 l.

For every Vario suitcase there is a large main internal bag and an additional smaller bag which can be placed on top of the main bag in your suitcase. The additional bag can also be used as a small handbag, for example when stopping at a bar. The main bag of the left Vario suitcase is equipped with a padded compartment for storing electronic devices with cable outlet to the USB charging port, while the internal one of the Vario top case It consists of a large main bag with a maximum volume of 33 litres.

The maximum permitted speed for driving with the Vario bag system is 180 km/h. The new Vario case system It does not fit previous modelssuch as the BMW R 1250 GS and others.