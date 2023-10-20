For the R 1300 GS 2024 BMW presents the new Vario case system, consisting of two suitcases and a trunk. The design has been completely revised, with the plastic suitcases featuring anodized aluminum finishes on the outside.

A strong point is that the suitcase system is now electrified. In the left case there is a USB-A charging port, which allows charging via the on-board network with a charging power of up to 15 W (5 V / 3 A). Another USB-A port is located in the top case. Furthermore, suitcases and top boxes are now illuminated.

Another novelty is that the Vario cases and the top case are integrated into the motorcycle’s central locking system. However, the system also includes mechanical keys with which it is possible to open and close the suitcases.

The volume adjustment of the Vario cases and the Vario top case can now be controlled continuously via a knob (previously there were two predefined positions). The expansion of the Vario cases increases the volume from approximately 49 l to a maximum of approximately 55 l each. The volume of the top box increases from 28 to a maximum of 36 litres. In total, the new Vario case system offers up to 97 liters of capacity.

The maximum load for each suitcase is 10 kg per side, while the maximum load of the top case is set at 6 kg. You can therefore load a total weight of 26 kg.

The maximum permitted speed for driving with the Vario bag system is 180 km/h. The new Vario case system is not suitable for previous models.