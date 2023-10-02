For the occasion, BMW Motorrad celebrated the opening of its new headquarters in Berlin. We were there too!

October 2, 2023

The Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Oliver Zipseand the Director of BMW Motorrad, Dr. Markus Schrammin the presence of the Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, Olaf Scholzand the Mayor of Berlin, Kai Wegnerinaugurated on Thursday 28 September, the BMW Motorcycle World in Berlin as the highlight of the brand’s anniversary celebrations.

The inauguration has taken place exactly 100 years after the presentation of the first BMW motorcyclethe R 32, at the Berlin Motor Show on September 28, 1923.

They attended the inauguration ceremony 150 guests of the political, economic and press world. On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of BMW Motorrad and the opening of the BMW Motorcycle Worldthe German company also donated 100.000 euro both from an international institution such as UNICEF and to local and regional charities in Berlin and Brandenburg.

The highlight of the opening ceremony was not only the presentation of the best customized motorcycles based on the BMW R 18 model family of BMW Motorrad Customizing Championshipbut also the world premiere of the new BMW R 1300 GS, which continues the success story of the GS series.

“Today, BMW Motorrad is more innovative and diverse than ever. BMW Motorrad Welt perfectly embodies and presents our claim: technological innovations that inspire people. Over the last eight years, we have invested more than half a billion euros in training and continuing education as well as cutting-edge production technologies at the BMW Group plant in Berlin. This is not only a recognition of Berlin as a traditional location, but also a clear commitment from BMW to Germany as an industrial location,” he said Oliver ZipseChairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG.

“When we celebrate 100 years of BMW Motorrad today, we are of course celebrating 100 years of German industrial history, 100 years of development and innovation, 100 years of global competition,” he said Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, on the occasion of the anniversary celebration. “The German country thrives thanks to women and men who choose careers in industry. Last December I got an idea of ​​how they work here. Craftsmanship meets high technology, digitalization in education and in the training, the employees with a wide variety of backgrounds, all passionate about centuries-old traditional crafts, impressed me. I am happy that with today’s opening of the Motorrad Welt BMW also allows many curious people to discover what is created here in Berlin thanks to your work.”

A success story



The BMW Motorrad Welt is very close to the BMW factory in Berlin-Spandau and therefore exactly where the heart of the BMW Motorrad brand beats. The motorcycles of the German company have been produced in Berlin since 1969, and every day, 900 premium motorcycles and e-scooters roll off the assembly line developed on almost 230,000 square meters.

“The BMW Group plant in Berlin is one of the most traditional and at the same time most innovative industrial sites in Berlin and the region. It is an essential part of the success story of BMW Motorrad. Almost the entire BMW Motorrad model range is produced in Berlin. From here we control the production in our international production network. We are proud to reaffirm our commitment to Berlin with the opening of the BMW Motorrad Welt at the production site,” he emphasizes Helmut Schrammresponsible for the BMW Group Plant Berlin.

“BMW Motorrad and Berlin, the capital of innovation, are a perfect match and we are proud that Berlin is part of the company’s 100-year success story.” The establishment of Am Juliusturm he is the spokesperson for the brand; BMW Motorradwerk employees demonstrate every day that the answers to the mobility problems of our time do not just come from China or Silicon Valley, but also from Berlin-Spandau. With the newly opened Motorrad Welt, Berlin will have an extra attraction in the future – a real gift for the 100th anniversary of the great brand Made in Berlin”, he explains Kai Wegnermayor of Berlin.

“With BMW Motorrad Welt, our brand finds a home directly where our motorcycles are produced in Berlin. The term home is associated with strong emotions and BMW Motorrad Welt Berlin, is the home of the brand.” On a surface of approx 1,000 square metersoffers a holistic brand experience that connects BMW Motorrad with its community in a vibrant and highly emotional way,” he says Markus Schrammhead of BMW Motorrad, describing the cornerstones of BMW Motorrad Welt Berlin.

The interactive presentation of the BMW Motorrad range it is one of many central activities of the BMW Motorrad Welt Berlin, an activity which adds to special exhibitions – on the theme of customisation, for example – as well as the possibility of touching some of the highlights of the BMW Motorrad Gear & Garment Collection as well as Original BMW Motorrad Accessories.

The exciting live broadcasts or the meet & greets with important people VIP of the motorcycle sector are an appointment fixed at the BMW Motorrad Welt, as well as art exhibitions, living room concerts, autograph sessions with famous artists and the Motorcycle Cinema. The BMW Motorrad Welt offers a number of different activities for the general public, for motorcycle enthusiasts and for all employees of the BMW Group.

From Monday to Friday, visitors they can also admire the charm of vehicle production, discovering the German company’s factory. But it doesn’t end there: the guided tour inside the factory – and through the production halls – offers the rare opportunity to take a look behind the scenes of two-wheel production and experience it firsthand passion and team spirit of the Berlin plant.

With large spaces and its attention to design, the BMW Motorrad Welt in Berlin offers the possibility of organizing events of all types: Whether conferences, interactive workshops, meetings, closed-door events or celebrations, the BMW Motorrad Welt in Berlin offers the right and right environment. Locations like this are rare to find and BMW Motorrad makes them available by subscribing to a hypothetical rental.

BMW Motorrad Welt is open from Monday to Sunday, 10.00-19.00. What are you waiting for to visit it?