To celebrate its first 100 years, in a union between tradition and innovation, BMW Motorrad invites the community of riders and enthusiasts to a festive event that will be held on 14 and 15 October in Piazza del Popolo, in Rubiera (RE). An excellent opportunity also to test some bikes from the BMW range

October 10, 2023

Celebrate a common passion e celebrate one hundred years of history, travel and experiences: this is the objective of the great event which BMW motorcycle has organized for the weekend of 14 and 15 October in the location of Piazza del Popolo in Rubiera (RE).

For one hundred years BMW Motorrad has gone beyond the standards thanks to its innovations and timeless design choices: this anniversary therefore represents an opportunity to reflect on past successes and at the same time to look to the future.

The event will be open to the public starting from 2pm on October 14th and will celebrate a century of BMW motorcycling history with a series of activities and initiatives that will lead participants to fully immerse themselves in the world of BMW Motorrad.

Test ride initiatives are planned for both Saturday and Sunday to explore the unique identity and performance of various models, on routes specifically designed to enhance the driving experience. Thanks to the “Riding Together” initiative it will be possible to test different models of BMW motorcycles with the support of specialized instructors: for those who prefer a first-person riding experience, it will be possible to carry out test rides of vehicles such as BMW R 18, BMW K 1600, or experience the innovation and electric cutting edge of BMW CE 04.

The event will also be an opportunity to closely observe representatives of the current world of BMW Motorrad, but also of its tradition. In addition to an exhibition of vintage motorbikes, There will be examples of custom R 18s directly from the R 18 Your Choice 100 Years competitionzero-emission motorcycles such as the CE 04 and the new CE 02, but also an area entirely dedicated to the M range.

Among the motorbikes on display there will also be two absolute previewsi.e. the new one BMW R 1300 GSwhich will be launched on the market on November 4th and the unreleased BMW F 900 GS which will arrive in the first quarter of 2024.

It will also be possible for all those present to delve deeper into the activities of the GS Academya company founded in 2007 with the aim of training enduro enthusiasts at different levels for off-road driving.

Not just a celebration of the past: it symbolizes the first one hundred years of BMW Motorrad the beginning of a new path towards the futurealways in the name of passion for two wheels.

To view the complete program of the two days click on this link.