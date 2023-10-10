On 14 and 15 October BMW Motorrad organized a party in Rubiera, (RE) in Piazza del Popolo, to celebrate its 100 years of history. This is an event open to all from 2.00 pm on Saturday 14 October, where there will be the opportunity to admire the leading models of the BMW family, and touch two absolute previews: the brand new one BMW R 1300 GS and the BMW F 900 GS. Furthermore, road test rides are planned with the support of specialized instructors or individually, for those who prefer a first-person driving experience. Among the models there will be the BMW R 18, BMW K 1600, and the electric BMW CE 04.

The event will also be an opportunity to closely observe representatives of the current world of BMW Motorrad, but also of its tradition. In addition to an exhibition of vintage motorcycles, there will be examples of custom R 18s directly from the R 18 Your Choice 100 Years competition, electric vehicles such as the CE 04 and the new CE 02, but also an area entirely dedicated to the range M.

We from Motociclismo will also be there at the event, of which the complete program follows, and we will take the opportunity to present our book dedicated to the history of the brand’s 100 years and reward the winner of the contest Pick the Peaks. The lucky person who achieves the highest score will be celebrated on the event stage and will win a BMW R NineT 100 Years, a limited edition of BMW’s roadster roadster.