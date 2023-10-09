The arrival of an M3 Touring CS is making the rounds via BMW Blog, but it is actually an open door. For example, 19,600 M’s were sold in Europe in the first half of this year, an increase of no less than 58% compared to the same period last year. In short, BMW M’s model offensive with the M2, M3 Touring and – yes – XM is paying off. And the iron, you have to strike it when it is hot.

Faster with a station…

It is therefore written in the stars that BMW is planning a CS derivative of the M3 Touring. Somehow strange, because the M3 Berline CS positions itself as a more hardcore trackday variant in the range. Making a track version of a station wagon is actually idiotic… but that’s what makes it so desirable.

The M3 Touring CS would be equipped with a 550 hp and 650 Nm strong 3-liter six-in-line. That’s just a little more power compared to the M3 Touring Competition (510 units), but this is also offset by a lighter weight. With the sedan, BMW M managed to save a healthy, ahem, 20 kg. However, to hide this relatively small gain, the suspension is pulled very hard. As a result, the Berline turns the corner just a little more smoothly. We also expect this update for the M3 Touring CS. Which means it will be at least faster, marginally lighter, but a lot more expensive than the regular M3 Touring. Would you like to bet that it will fly over the counter as a Weißbier?