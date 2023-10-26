BMW reveals the details of the new M 1000 XR, a crossover with a racing spirit that embodies the best of BMW performance-oriented technology. Let’s get to know her better

October 26, 2023

How to combine maximum sportiness with comfort over long distances? For BMW the new answer is called the M 1000 XR, a concentrate of sportiness in crossover style. It is the third model of the M family after the hyper-sporty M 1000 RR and the M 1000 R Roadster and compared to these it is also a candidate to tackle long distances without giving up a modicum of performance.

With an engine output of 148 kW (201 hp), a curb weight of 223 kg and suspension and aerodynamic technology designed equally for high-performance road use, long journeys and fast laps on the track, the new M XR promises the dynamic qualities of a true superbike. The 4-cylinder derived from that of the S 1000 RR here has even more peak power, higher torque and greater thrust and traction thanks to shorter secondary transmission and gear ratios. Maximum power is precisely 148 kW (201 HP) at 12,750 rpm, 23 kW (31 HP) more than the S 1000 XR. Maximum torque of 113 Nm is achieved at 11,000 rpm. The M XR’s maximum engine speed is 14,600 rpm. The increase in pushing power of the rear wheel in all gears is also guaranteed by a shorter secondary gear ratio thanks to the use of a sprocket with 47 teeth (S 1000 XR: 45 teeth). Furthermore, the fourth, fifth and sixth gear ratios are now shorter than on the S 1000 XR, to the benefit of rear wheel traction, acceleration and thrust. Other interventions concerned the titanium intake ducts and exhaust with carbon fiber end cap. The riding modes are “Rain”, “Road”, “Dynamic”, “Race” and “Race Pro1-3”, as well as the latest generation of Dynamic Traction Control DTC and the wheelie control DTC function with sensor box at 6 aces.

Aerodynamics was also a fundamental element in the development of the M XR. You can see the winglets in the area of ​​the front sides to have the best possible driving stability at high speeds. From a speed of around 100 km/h, they provide an increase in load on the front wheel thanks to aerodynamic downforce of up to 12 kg at 220 km/h.

But let’s get to know the new features of the M 1000 XR point by point:

ShiftCam variable valve timing engine from the S RR, output of 148 kW (201 hp) at 12,750 rpm, 23 kW (31 hp) more than the new S 1000 XR. Maximum torque of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm.

Shorter final drive ratio (crown with 47 teeth instead of 45).

Shorter gear ratios in fourth, fifth and sixth gears.

Optimized intake system with variable intake ducts to improve charge exchange at high rpm.

Steeply angled titanium exhaust silencer with carbon end cap.

Catena M Endurance.

“Rain”, “Road”, “Dynamic”, “Race” and “Race Pro1-3” riding modes, plus the latest generation of Dynamic Traction Control DTC and wheelie control DTC function with 6-axis sensor box .

Four adjustable throttle characteristics for optimal response. “Engine brake” with triple adjustment of the engine drag torque in “Race Pro” mode.

Brake Slide Assist assists the rider during drifts.

Shift Assistant Pro for fast downshifts and downshifts without using the clutch.

Launch Control for perfect starts and Pit Lane Limiter to precisely respect the speed indicated in the pit lane.

Hill Start Control Pro for comfortable starting on slopes.

Winglet M: Brake later and accelerate earlier, plus greater high-speed stability thanks to aerodynamic downforce.

Inverted fork with adjustable spring preload in combination with the standard DDC.

M brakes for the first time on a long-distance sports bike from BMW Motorrad: The M XR offers maximum braking performance for riding on country roads and racing tracks.

Forged aluminum rims.

M carbon rims with M tapes and M lettering on the rim: the high-quality, lightweight and technological components that offer maximum performance as part of the optional M Competition package.

Front brake and clutch lever M.

Adjustable steering damper.

Milled top plate and handlebar stem.

Compared to the S 1000 XR, tubular handlebar more oriented towards the front with laser-engraved “BMW M

Handlebar rear-view mirrors (optional).

Headlights with iconic light signature and adaptive cornering lights (Headlight Pro).

Minimal license plate holder.

Instrument cluster with large, perfectly readable 6.5-inch TFT display, startup animation with M logo and OBD interface for M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger usable via unlock code.

Tachometer (red area) displayed in a new design.

Lightweight M battery, rear USB charging socket, powerful LED headlights, electronic cruise control and heated grips.

Keyless Ride.

The M design and dynamic language signal the performance of a latest generation roadster.

Pacchetto M Competition come optional ex works.

DRC series.

Wide range of optional accessories and special ex works equipment.

Price 26,690 euros

BMW M 1000 XR, crossover in salsa racing