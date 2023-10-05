This is the letter sent by BMW to its dealers in North America:

“BMW North America is committed to providing customers with vehicles that meet their expectations. To ensure that our vehicles meet the highest industry standards, BMW carries out ongoing testing and evaluation.

Following a recent quality analysis, BMW is taking steps to further evaluate the material used in a component of its motorcycles’ evaporation system, which may not have been produced according to material specifications.

As a result, BMW North America is issuing a temporary and voluntary halt to the sale of all new and used BMW motorcycle models in dealer inventory, with the exception of the CE 04.

This temporary stop on sales is not safety related and BMW owners can continue to ride their motorcycles as normal.”

THE REVOCATION

According to what our colleagues at RideApart reported, BMW has lifted the sales ban introduced last September 22nd, giving the green light to the sale of the motorcycle range with internal combustion engines. Here are the words released by BMW USA:

“BMW Motorrad USA announced that the Engineering Division has concluded our testing and evaluation and has determined that the voluntary sales stop measures can be lifted.