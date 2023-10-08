If you still want to burn gasoline, you will not be disadvantaged by design flaws, BMW’s chief designer promises.

For seasoned petrol-drinking petrolheads, the current car market is a bit difficult in terms of design. Because everything a car manufacturer releases that is brand new and worth promoting is electric. A petrol Kia EV6 with the engine of a Kona N would seem nice to us, but Kia does not do that. Logical, because if the lines are tempting enough, the step to electric is just as tempting and Kia (or any other brand) will sell more EVs.

Distinguish

If you want the slickest designs without going straight electric, BMW is the place to go. Design boss Domagoj Dukec explains that BMW will not create unique designs for their EVs. They have tried that in the past with the i3, i8 and, for example, the iX. According to Dukec, those cars were intended to attract new customers to BMW, and then a unique and slick design is a good selling point. And the iX was a unique showcase for all the groundbreaking features that are now found in more ‘mainstream’ models such as the i7.

The same designs

From now on, BMW will continue on the course already set by the iX3, i4, i5 and i7. They are fully electric, but a petrol X3, 4, 5 or 7 Series with exactly the same appearance is also available. Dukec says that they chose this because people are sometimes ‘forced’ to choose EV or not by, for example, infrastructure or government strategies. The same BMW experience must therefore be available for both petrol and EV drivers.

New class

And what about the Neue Klasse? BMW promised that this will be a specialized EV in the 3 Series segment. Dukec throws a lot of marketing terms on top of that, but the bottom line is that the Neue Klasse is only an outline for the upcoming design language and that is still being developed further. He also confirms that the production version of the Neue Klasse, probably the upcoming BMW i3, will also be available with a petrol engine and has exactly the same design.

So no distinction based on drivetrain at BMW. Any design for any BMW, that sounds good. (via CarExpert)

