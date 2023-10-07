Based on leaked information, this is a render of the new BMW i5 Touring.

The new BMW i5 (and 5 Series) will also be available as a Touring. Huzzah, because fully electric station wagons are scarce. There is no competition at all in the segment where the 5 Series operates. In short, BMW has an important trump card.

We now know what the i5 looks like and you can see how the new BMW i5 handles in the driving test video. Earlier this week, a picture of the Touring was leaked, but it was still a bit abstract. For those who are not so visually strong, the Russian Kolesa has put together an excellent photo soup.

Never before have we seen the BMW i5 Touring as good as this render. Mind you, this is a photoshop and the final product may look different. However, based on the leaked information, this seems to be an excellent expectation of what the i5 will soon look like.

The BMW i5 Touring is expected to have the same powertrain as the sedan. This means an entry-level model with 340 hp and 400 Nm of torque, ranging from the eDrive40 to the top model. The M60 with 601 nasty horsepower. The eDrive40 has a WLTP range of 582 kilometers. The range of the Touring will not make much difference compared to the sedan.

My humble opinion? In terms of proportions, the Touring looks a lot more successful than the sedan. I’d love to hear your thoughts in the comments below.

