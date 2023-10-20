In 2013, BMW surprised friend and foe with the i3. This was not only the case because it was the brand’s first electric production car, but also because the i3 had a radical design, to say the least. For example, the designers had made optimal use of the compact properties of an electric drivetrain, allowing the car to combine a lot of space with a small footprint… Although apparently not everyone saw it so positively.

Op New class platform?

At least that is what Frank Weber, development boss within BMW, said in an interview with the German Automobilwoche. The right to exist of a successor to the original i3 – not the electrified 3 Series as sold in China, to be clear – was discussed there, and the CEO did not dismiss the idea. On the contrary: he said that BMW absolutely wants a more affordable EV in its range, although there was a ‘but’. Weber continued by stating that the i3 “was not a real BMW in the eyes of many fans” and that they “would not repeat such a shape”… Or in human language: the best man thinks it is ugly.

We do not yet know what form such an i3 successor could take. However, the development boss already gave an important hint at the platform on which the model could be placed, because he sees something like this fitting perfectly within the Neue Klasse story. Under this heading, BMW wants to build a brand new generation of EVs from 2025, starting with a 3 Series-sized electric sedan. Less is known about the other Neue Klasse models, but BMW previously showed a kind of i3-like one in the form of the i Vision Circular… And now decide for yourself whether you find it less ‘ugly’ than the old one i3.