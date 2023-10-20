There are 15 types of tuna species. The most valuable of all of them is the bluefin tuna, especially if it is caught from almadraba, one of the selective fishing techniques used in the south of Spain and the coast that takes advantage of the migration of tuna from the Atlantic to the Mediterranean and which is used since pre-Roman times. It consists of installing a labyrinth of nets in the tuna passage, which is normally located near the coast.

The popularity of bluefin tuna in gastronomy has grown exponentially in recent years. It has become a delicacy coveted by wealthy families and high-end restaurants for its deliciousness. However, his fame is accompanied, of course, by the Spanish picaresque. Food fraud has seen a million-dollar business in bluefin tuna. And there are already merchants coloring tuna with beet ink or chicken blood injections to sell it as “red” when it is not.

40% is false. This is the percentage that the Blanes Center for Advanced Studies of the Higher Council for Scientific Research (CEAB-CSIC) gave in 2017 based on its own study: 40% of the fish sold in supermarkets and establishments such as bluefin tuna are not it is actually. According to the institution, fraud occurs mainly in fishmongers and restaurants (58% and 62%, respectively).

Why do they do it? Because society has echoed the benefits of this type of tuna, Thunnus thynnus, or red. Not only is it highly appreciated for its flavor and texture (the Japanese use it for sushi), but it goes beyond gastronomy, to the clinical aspect even. Bluefin tuna raised in aquaculture farms has a higher percentage of heart-healthy fatty acids than other specimens, according to this study. In addition, it contains healthy Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids, which are important for the proper functioning of the cardiovascular system, and other essential nutrients that help reduce cholesterol levels and have an anti-inflammatory effect.

More and more families acquire it for these reasons. And this way, if they sneak them into the market, they can raise the price per kilo up to 10 euros more without anyone (or almost anyone) finding out.

How do they do that? With methods as simple as dyeing the tuna meat with beet juice. A complete scam. Thus, it is possible to color the meat of the future bluefin tuna loins as if they came from the coast of Cádiz. To do this, bathe the white meat fillet in a deep container that allows the beet juice to concentrate and let it rest for a few minutes. This ends up acquiring a reddish tone similar to that of bluefin tuna.

In this report from El Español, techniques are mentioned such as injecting chicken blood or adding nitrates and nitrites to preserve or enhance the red color of the meat. The use of carbon monoxide has also been a strategy to stabilize the red color of oxymyoglobin in meat, giving a fresh appearance to the product.

How to realize? One of the problems that leads consumers to fall into the trap is that this type of tuna is sold already cut into pieces and not whole. So one of the most striking indicators is the color of the pieces themselves: “The tuna does not have a uniform color, but rather has varying degrees of pink, depending on the part of the fish. The areas closest to the skin are lighter , the parts closest to the bone, are redder, darker. I have seen supposedly uniformly red pieces of tuna that have clearly been dyed. Because if the parts that should not be red are also red, It is evident that it has been dyed,” explained Diego Crespo, president of the Organization of Fishing Producers of Almadraba, in this other article in La Vanguardia.

Another indicator is the flavor, which is more pronounced. Also the texture: Almadraba bluefin tuna is gelatinous to the touch. And no matter how much you handle it, it doesn’t break. Furthermore, when raw, dyed dyes may fade. If the ice from the fish market has red traces other than blood, doubt it. And finally, the price can be an important clue: a bluefin tuna sold at a ridiculous price will always raise suspicions.

What does the law say? According to the law, the type of tuna, the method of capture and the origin must be specified on the label. Specifically, it is a Thunnus Thynnus. And it must be accompanied by its BCD document, which certifies the legality of the product, that is, that it has been fished within the parameters established by the IICAT (International Commission for the Conservation of Atlantic Tuna).” Non-compliance with this law has led the authorities to carry out investigations in recent years, such as the Civil Guard’s ‘Operation Tarantelo’, in which people involved in the illegal marketing of bluefin tuna were arrested.

Dangerous for health. This fraud is not without health risks. The European Union alerted Spain that fraudulent tuna was causing hundreds of histamine poisonings, the origin of which was in the use of vegetable additives to make the tuna loins appear fresh. The presence of histamine can cause scombroidosis, a food poisoning that causes tingling, vomiting and dizziness. Furthermore, color adulteration can “mask” possible deterioration or poor condition of the real product.

