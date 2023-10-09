Although fiber cables are increasingly resistant, there are many factors that can force us to have to replace them: from a domestic accident to the passage of time itself that can cause the need to replace them. When we find ourselves in this situation, and if we do not have the appropriate knowledge, it is likely that some doubts will arise when it comes to replacing it. Starting with the color. We tell you everything you need to know.

Fiber optic installations are usually carried out by a specialized technician from the company we have hired. However, it is possible that, after some time, we will be forced to have to replace certain components that a priori do not require intervention. As is the case of the cable itself breaking. What can we do in this case? What is the cable that is compatible with our installation? Next, we will tell you which are the various fiber cables that exist and how to differentiate the one that is compatible for our home.

What fiber cable is used in Spain?

When we search on the Internet, especially if we go to foreign pages, we can find two types of cable. The initial difference is obvious: one of them is blue, while the other is green. So what are the differences between them? Can we use both? We tell you its main differentiating element:

The blue cable, known as SC / UPC, is characterized by having a straight fiber cut. The green wire, SC /ACP, however, has a grain cut that has a slight slope. And, therefore, it has other characteristics.

In Spain, precisely the latter is used, the green SC / ACP. The explanation is mainly related to the efficiency of the connection. The type of cut it has allows the light to go through the different filaments in a much more continuous way, without interruptions as abrupt as in the SC / UPC. In this way, as users, we benefit from greater power in our connection with fewer interruptions.

What happens if we use a blue cable?

As we have previously mentioned, the main difference between both cables lies in the type of fiber cut, which has a direct impact in terms of optical power. Or, what is the same, in the quality and speed of the connection that we can enjoy in our home or our work center. In case of emergency, and if we have no other option, we will be able to use a blue cable. However, it is likely that performance will be affected and our connection will be slower or unstable. So it is not a recommended option, unless it is something temporary that allows us to get out of trouble in a certain situation.

In any case, it is always advisable to keep our fiber installation well protected, preventing any external element from causing the need to replace it or change any of its components, causing an interruption in the service that compromises our work day or schedule. leisure.