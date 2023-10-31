Princess Leonor has attended the swearing-in of the Constitution dressed in a white suit full of symbolism.

A look full of modernity that symbolically demonstrates the new era of the monarchy in Spain.

Many have compared her clothing to what her mother, Queen Letizia, wore on the day Felipe VI was crowned King.

His image has always grabbed headlines and is one of the most observed both inside and outside our borders.

Many people might expect the heir to the throne to appear in her military uniform. However, she has not been like that and she has wanted to follow the same steps as her father in the year 86.

A ‘two-piece’ created at the Serna Tailor Shop. This is a company that also made his father’s uniform on the day of his wedding to Letizia.

The looks of the Royal Family in detail

White jacket suit is the applauded stylistic choice that Princess Leonor chooses for her big day.

Two pieces made to measure by the Serna Tailor Shop, the same one that King Felipe trusted on his wedding day.

A style that is very reminiscent of the suit that her mother, Queen Letizia, wears when her engagement to the then Prince Felipe is announced.

On this important day, Mrs. Letizia once again trusts Carolina Herrera with this blue dress that she wore last year during her visit to Germany.

The jewels that the queen chose today have special meaning: a pair of earrings from the Bulgari brand, which she received precisely on the occasion of the birth of her first-born daughter.

A few days ago, it was the heir to the throne herself who wore such earrings during the Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony.

Although today the Queen has preferred to do without the aquamarines that sometimes hang from them.

As already happened in 1986 when he was the one who swore the Constitution, King Felipe once again wears a morning coat. Erdem is the British brand that designs Infanta Sofía’s dress.

A printed model with a cape valued at 1,770 euros, but which can be rented for less than 300 on a clothing rental platform.

As for her footwear, she opts for these black ballet flats from the same Galician brand as the sandals she wore last May at her confirmation.

A style that, upon leaving Congress, has been partially covered by this black shawl with which the infanta has covered herself to combat the low temperatures of the capital.

Blue has always been present in the image of Princess Leonor

From that first look with a beige skirt and a knitted shawl, Princess Leonor’s outfits have evolved until she came of age.

If as a child we saw her with childish looks that matched her sister, the Princess has chosen, in her maturity, the color blue as her favorite.

She was wearing navy blue with her school uniform on the day of her communion and we saw her wearing blue the first time she read in public in 2018.

He also chooses blue at the delivery of the Golden Fleece and on the day of his confirmation.

Dressed in blue we also heard her read for the first time at the Princess of Asturias Awards.

Little by little, Leonor grows older and her looks at official events increasingly resemble those of an adult.

In 2020 she takes another step in her stylistic maturity and we see her for the first time in heels. The image of her wearing a mask the year of the pandemic goes around the world.

Leonor still does not have a favorite clothing brand but she has always opted for national brands.

Her summers in Mallorca and her informal looks away from official events are the closest image to any girl her age.

With her coming of age, Princess Leonor begins a new stylistic stage that will mark the future of the next queen of Spain.