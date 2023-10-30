The Blue Exorcist anime is about to premiere its third season and as is normal when the premiere date is dangerously close, new images, videos and trailers added to promote the work. The work of Kazue Kato It already has an incredible trailer that you can’t miss if you are a fan.

The wait has been long, but finally the most patient of us have our well-deserved reward. Season 3 of Blue Exorcist is scheduled to arrive in January, coinciding with the anime adaptation of the Solo Leveling manhwa that is giving so much buzz recently.

Studio VOLN is the studio in charge of animating this new season, taking over from A-1 Pictures, which is currently immersed in other animation projects such as NieR. In the Blue Exorcist trailer We see everything we would expect.

Action, darkness, tragedy and above all a plot that will keep us hooked on the screen for months. The director of the adaptation will be Daisuke Yoshida, who has already been present in high-caliber projects such as “I Want to Eat Your Pancreas.” So for the third season of Blue Exorcist, let’s expect changes and script twists that will leave us safe, with a very bad body and wanting more.

