Blue Beetle director Ángel Manuel Soto reveals plans for an action-packed sequel. It will come true?

The DC Comics Blue Beetle movie, although it did not sweep the box office, had an important critical impact by giving the audience a long-awaited Latino representation in the superhero genre. Although a sequel has not yet been confirmed, director Ángel Manuel Soto is already cooking up exciting ideas for future installments.

During a recent conversation with ComicBook, Soto shared his thoughts, saying, “We took an impressionistic approach to the title sequence, but we want Khaji to be able to tell us his story and show us, at the end of the day, The Reach. Having that moment in which Jaimie helps Khaji take over The Reach and free all the beetles from the imperial yoke of that colonizing race, it is also the Latin story.”

Will they make a trilogy?

In a previous discussion with Inverse, Soto had expressed his unique approach to the character: “I always hated those movies where, 15 minutes in, the guy is already swinging like a pro. I say: There is no way. It would take forever to convince me… It was beautiful to be able to do that and see that for James Gunn, this prologue, this first act of our saga, is worthy of being canon for his superheroes so that they can embark on new adventures. I hope that means Blue Beetle teams up with other heroes, and I hope that means we get 2 or 3.”

DC Comics

The Blue Beetle movie tells the story of Jaime Reyes, a recent college graduate who returns home in search of his purpose. His life changes drastically when he becomes the host of an ancient alien relic, the Beetle, granting him incredible powers and transforming him into the superhero Blue Beetle.

Although a sequel to Blue Beetle is not yet confirmed, the director’s words and the reception of the first film generate excitement about the future of this exciting character in the DC universe. Would you be excited for a sequel to this young hero? Share your thoughts in the comments!