The worldwide collection of the latest film in the DC Extended Universe confirms that there is little left to do…

Blue Beetle, another failure of the DC Extended Universe

Join the conversation

Another setback for Warner Bros. Pictures. Despite Blue Beetle managed to exceed 100 million dollars at the box office, the film is being withdrawn from theaters as the biggest failure of the DC Extended Universe. Its imminent arrival in digital format and its availability on HBO Max will completely stop its collection, which is limited to only $128 million worldwide, according to BoxOfficeNumbers.

Blue Bettle has not managed to surpass Shazam! The fury of the gods, which with $133 million was until now the DC Extended Universe film with the lowest grossing. However, it should be noted that Flash is also a very notorious failure, because despite raising 270 million, it was a huge disappointment for Warner as it had budgeted 200 million for its filming, to which we must then add marketing expenses.

Black Adam, which grossed $393 million, was already considered a failure in its day after assuming it would be hope for the DC universe. That said, it is worth remembering that The first post-pandemic films, Wonder Woman 1984 and The Suicide Squad, surpass the collection of Blue Bettle with 169 million and 168 million dollars collectedhaving been released at a time when not all cinemas had their theaters open and were released simultaneously on HBO Max for all subscribers of the platforms…

The DC Universe says goodbye as we now know it

Fortunately or unfortunately, the DC Extended Universe will be rebooted After Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to one of the most successful films from which a high performance is now not expected due to a series of controversies and a burden of disasters. The removal of Amber Heard’s scenes or the controversies of a rumored drunk Jason Momoa on set would be camouflaged with surprises such as the appearance of Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton in their roles as Batman, although everything points to one last disappointment.

Join the conversation