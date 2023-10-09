The movie Blue Beetle has not succeeded in the cinema and achieves the negative record of the DCEU.

Blue Beetle, the most recent film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), has concluded its run in theaters and, unfortunately, has been crowned the lowest-grossing film in the entire franchise.

Despite its recent release on digital and its upcoming arrival on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD on October 31, the final box office numbers do not favor Blue Beetle. Although it has had some success on platforms such as Google Play, Apple TV and Vudu, it has not attracted attention in the cinema.

Collection of all DCEU films.

Man of Steel (2013) – 668 MBatman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016) – 872 MB Suicide Squad (2016) – 746 MBonder Woman (2017) – 824 MB Justice League (2017) – 657 MBquaman (2018) – 1,148 MShazam! (2019) – 369 M Birds of Prey (2020) – 201 MWonder Woman 1984 (2020) – 166 M Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) – Streaming premiere The Suicide Squad (2021) – 168 M Black Adam (2022) – 392 M Shazam! The Fury of the Gods (2023) – 132 MThe Flash (2023) – 268 MBlue Beetle (2023) – 126 MAquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) – Premieres December 22.

As we can see, the figures in general are quite low. Since in total they have only raised 6,737 million dollars, which makes an average of 449 million per film. So the DCEU is somewhat lacking, especially if we compare the results with other sagas such as Marvel Studios, Star Wars or even the Dark Knight trilogy.

What is the movie Blue Beetle about?

Jaime Reyes (Xolo Mariduena), a recent college graduate, returns home full of aspirations for his future, only to discover that home is not exactly how he left it. As he seeks to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the Scarab.

Blue Beetle

The Beetle grants him incredible armor capable of extraordinary and unpredictable powers, forever changing his destiny when he becomes the superhero Blue Beetle.

The cast also includes Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar and Raoul Max Trujillo.

You liked the movie? You can leave your comments in the opinion section. And if you haven’t seen it, here we leave you the first ten minutes, so you know how it starts.