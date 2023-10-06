A trip to the labyrinth of interpretations about the Halloween killer, Michael Myers, one of the most iconic characters in horror movies

Grab your knives and prepare for an emotional Michael Myers autopsy! Is this mythical character a victim of circumstances or a born villain? The Halloween saga has given us enough material to question it.

The complexity of Michael Myers

From the release of the first Halloween in 1978 to the most recent Halloween Ends, We have seen Michael evolve in multiple ways. Sometimes they paint him as an irredeemable monster; others, like a being trapped in a curse that he did not ask for. But what does this mean? It is not easy to answer, especially if we delve into the chaos of the different timelines that make up the saga.

A few words before we get lost in the Halloween maze: The franchise has, more or less, four main narrative paths. The original began in 1978 and continued until ‘Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers’. Then we have the track H20 which covers ‘Halloween H20: 20 Years Later’ and ‘Halloween: Resurrection’. Rob Zombie rebooted the universe in 2007, and finally, the most recent trio H40, which includes the installments from 2018 to 2022 and which are a direct sequel to the first film, ignoring the rest of the sequels. Each has their own way of approaching Michael, from villain to victim.

The murderous Michael Myers

To begin with, we cannot ignore that Michael Myers is a serial killer, regardless of the version we are seeing. From the beginning of the original 1978 film, we see him murder his teenage sister on the night of October 31. Later, he escapes from a mental institution and returns to Haddonfield, Illinois, his hometown, where he unleashes all hell.

Being an unstoppable sadist, he tends to reflect the death of his first victim, Judith, by murdering teenagers who have had sexual relations, among other worrying similarities. Michael is the type of monster that sows terror without apparent meaning, being the villain par excellence in most Halloween installments. This starting point is developed even further in the most recent films, where Jamie Lee Curtis’s character seeks to kill Michael in any way possible, but he seems to be an unstoppable murderous spirit, which can influence a man with his violence. the whole town.

The Legacy of the Curse of Thorn

This is where things get tricky. There is a plot line that involves a pagan sect called the Cult of Thorn. According to this tradition, Michael was cursed to murder his entire bloodline, making him, in a sense, a victim of supernatural circumstances. This legacy of Thorn is explained mainly in the sixth installment, where another layer of complexity is added to an already enigmatic character.

This curse shifts Michael’s target from one family member to another, from Laurie Strode to little Jamie Lloyd, his niece. This plot thread made Michael a more tragic figure and it’s one of the reasons why some fans see him more as a victim than a villain.

Michael Myers according to Rob Zombie

Rob Zombie He wanted to delve into Michael’s troubled psyche like never before. Unlike previous incarnations that present him as a mysterious being, Zombie’s version puts Michael at the center of a chaotic and violent family environment. Here, Michael Myers is a villain by choice rather than destinya boy who becomes a monster due to a toxic mix of abuse and neglect.

Zombie’s 2007 film offers insight raw, violent and disturbing, eliminating any hint of sympathy we could feel for him. In this universe, Myers is not so much an invincible force as a product of a harrowing environment. The director dissects the genesis of the horror that consumes him, from his harrowing childhood to his inevitable descent into darkness.

Michael is a character that can be mold to fit any specific narrative. He is neither a victim nor a villain in absolute terms, although each franchise timeline leans him toward one path or another. Regardless of the motivations behind Michael’s actions, whether it be Thorn’s curse or his own choice, the boy lost his humanity from the moment he killed his sister Judith.