Bloodborne Kart now has a release date, and what started as a meme and a “demake” of Bloodborne on PSX becomes a real racing game.

Bloodborne Kart It already has a release date: January 31, 2024 The incredible fan game will arrive that reimagines Bloodborne, the FromSoftware game for PlayStation 4, as if it were a kart game from the first PlayStation.

Its launch will end a six-year “community art project” since a 2017 prank grew out of control. There have been Bloodborne Kart memes, but this Bloodborne Kart is no joke, it’s a real game.

In fact, we have already been talking to you about this project over the months, from when it was revealed as an April’s Fools’ joke to its development and now the Bloodborne Kart release date.

Bloodborne Kart, the ultimate gift for Bloodborne fans, on January 31, 2024

Bloodborne Kart has been developed by Lilith Walther, Corwyn Prichard and Evelyn Lark. “Race through the streets of Yharnam and beyond with a wide range of vehicles, from traditional karts to motorcycles and wheelchairs.”

The game explains itself, but it is so surreal that you may not believe it. It is a Mario Kart-style racing arcade, with PlayStation 1 graphics. It has a campaign mode, battle mode and split-screen multiplayer, and all the characters and scenarios (12 drivers and 16 circuits) are taken from Bloodborne… “demade”.

Bloodborne Kart is naturally not an official game, it is neither from FromSoftware nor Sony, but they have turned a blind eye and allowed the game to grow, and now it is launching on the Itch.io platform for PC.

Its same creators also released Bloodborne PSX here, a “demake” of the first hours of Bloodborne with PS1 graphics. Bloodborne Kart was the studio’s natural next step, and it will be available January 31, 2024 on Itch.io.