A new and interesting message has recently been published related to one of the most notable video games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. In this case we are talking about Cult of the Lamb.

Cult of the Lamb

In the list that we leave you below, those responsible for the game detail the return of the event of Halloween from last year, called Blood Moon Festival. It does not offer new content compared to 2022 because its developers are focused on its next update.

Includes the following:

New ritual New decorations New follower forms And more

No new forms this year!

The team has been focusing our energy on the next update ❤️ — Sin of the Lamb (@cultofthelamb) October 24, 2023

And this is the original trailer:

